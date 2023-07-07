BOZEMAN, Mont. - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Bozeman City Commission will take a final vote on whether to adopt Ordinance 2131 addressing short-term rentals in the city.
The ordinance would require short-term rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo to provide quarterly lists of all available rentals in Bozeman to the city, including their city-issued permit number.
If a listing is provided without their permit number, the platform will be required to remove the listing. Hosts of noncompliant rentals or the platform itself may be fined up to $500 per day for not following the code until the listing is either compliant or removed.
The city has a process for applying for a permit. There are a number of necessary steps, including a fire inspection required every three years. The goal is to keep short-term rentals safer, like hotels, according to city officials.
This system also provides useful data to the city, like how many short-term rentals are in city limits, said associate planner Nakeisha Lyon.
Former Airbnb host Marilee Brown said she is in favor of this ordinance and the regulations it brings.
““I am so glad that they are going to start enforcing the rules that were written very well in the first place... And finding the people that aren't even bothering to register and go through all this safety protocol, it'svery important that that be done.”
Brown said she used to rent out a house as a short-term rental to make extra money while her daughter was in school. But it only ended up being used 50% of the year or less.
She then converted it to a long-term rental, where now makes more money with less of the work to turn over a short-term rental when guests leave.
Brown said she believes short-term rentals are not necessarily the big housing problem in Bozeman. She says it is the property managers and out-of-state investors who buy property in Bozeman and charge high prices.
“They're all recommending and pushing hard the people rent it out for what a mortgage would cost if I had newly purchased it. They are telling me that I should be renting it out now for 3400 a month, which I think is absolutely immoral,” she said.
She says online algorithms, like AirDNA also say she can make an exorbitant amount of money by renting her home out as a short-term rental in Bozeman.
“They're saying that I can make $12,000 a month and I know that not to be true. It is absolutely untrue,” Brown said.
Short-term rentals are still needed in Bozeman, she said. They give more housing options for tourists and visitors. People who live in Bozeman in the summer can rent out their homes while they snowbird in winter, too.
But Brown said she hopes the regulations the city is working on and has already put out will help bring all short-term rentals and their hosts into compliance.
