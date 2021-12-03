Four Corners nonprofit needs help building wheelchairs, gait trainers for disabled children

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Meagher, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&