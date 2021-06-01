Four rafters "okay" after flipping off their raft on the Gallatin River

BOZEMAN, Mont. - After their raft flipped over on the Gallatin River, four people made it out safely Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:12 p.m., Gallatin County dispatch received call of four people who were rafting on the Gallatin River when their raft flipped in the area of House Rock.

Reports stated one individuals was on a rock and the other three were trying to get back to the raft or make it to shore.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputies, Search and Rescue from Bozeman and Big Sky responded to the call.

According to a release from the Gallatin County Office of the Sheriff/Coroner, the four individuals were assisted by three kayakers in the area. They were able to get back into their raft and safely made it to shore.

From there, a motorist gave them a ride down to the take out. They were reportedly "cold, wet, a little banged up, but overall okay."

All four individuals had life vests and helmets on.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds all rafters and kayakers that the Gallatin River is reaching high runoff levels, is very cold and is not the same river to float that it was a couple of weeks ago.

If you go rafting, make sure you wear the proper safety gear, dress for the water temperature and know your limitations.