BOZEMAN, Mont. - A group of suspects with alleged ties to organized crime ring and arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins over the course of a week appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning.
Like clockwork, a problem we see every year as the weather gets nicer are more break-ins at trailheads.
Break-ins at trailheads are a consistent problem in many communities as the weather gets warmer. But this time in Bozeman, the crime spree is allegedly the fault of gang members from out of state targeting the area.
The car break-ins were reported to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Bozeman Police Department during the week of April 27, coming from some of the most popular and highly-trafficked trailheads in Bozeman during the brightest hours of the day.
Reports of theft came in from the Bozeman Softball Complex, Peet's Hill Park, the Lindley Park area, Cherry River Fishing Access, the Bozeman Ponds area, Bozeman Sports Park, and Montana Kids. Items like purses, portable electronics, eyeware, credit cards, and wallets were stolen from cars. In many cases, vehicle windows were broken. According to a press release from the law enforcement agencies, it happened while the vehicle owners were recreating nearby.
On Monday morning, four suspects appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court: Joshua David Blair, 22, Elmer Denaro Ellison, 33, Xavier Avanti Taylor, 28, and Andrea Latie Monroe, 37. All are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal mischief more than $1,500, both felonies. The charges together carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $60,000, plus restitution.
Court documents and state prosecutors say the group has ties to the Felony Lane Gang, which is known to steal items from vehicles and commit identity theft. Prosecutors say that around 1,500 members of the gang have been identified and arrested around the country in the last five years.
The four suspects allegedly traveled to Montana from Florida with the goal of breaking into cars at trailheads and gyms.
Felony Lane Gang members travel under the radar, using Airbnbs and rental cars to blend in. Police found wigs and multiple license plates at the Airbnb the four stayed at. Gang members are also known to use the homeless to cash their checks for them.
But no matter the reason for the break-ins - there are still impacts on the community.
Bozeman resident Sarah Printz went for a bike ride at the softball fields on Thursday afternoon and came back to a smashed window and more than $600 worth of valuables stolen from her car.
"I just was in shock, especially to be right kind of in the middle of town," Printz says. "And there's so many people around that area."
Even with the loss, she's thankful for one thing: that it happened while her family was not with her.
"I have twin girls that are six," she says, "and so this would have been pretty shocking and scary for them to know that someone broke into our vehicle. So, I'm just relieved that they were not with me."
Printz got her ID and bank card back, but she isn't sure what the suspects did with the rest of her items.
As for the four who were arrested, the group was apparently planning to leave town soon. Prosecutors say they already had an Airbnb reserved in Billings.
Judge Bryan Adams set bail for all four suspects at $500,000 each - that, because prosecutors say members of the gang will often lie about having community connections they can stay with as a method to get a lower bail. Once they bail out of jail, they'll leave town.
The Bozeman Police Department is still working to recover all of the stolen items.
The suspects will appear in Gallatin County District Court next on May 22.