BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's the most important day of the year for your child, so how do you explain that they can't have a birthday party? In the midst of a statewide stay-at-home order, parents are exercising their creative muscles to make their kid's special day just that.
Chase Hernandez is goofy, talkative, and he loves nothing more than following big brother Xavi around. His birthday follows his brother's too, as Chase's fourth birthday is just a month after Xavi's sixth.
But since the world looks a lot different than it did a month ago, their mom Abby Hernandez had to get creative to make sure Chase still felt special on his birthday, inviting his friends over on Wednesday morning for a social distancing celebration.
Chase used his toy car to send popsicles, crafts, and Clorox wipes over to his friends in their cars. His friends pushed the car back with his presents in it.
But Chase's friends weren't the only ones with a sweet tooth. He had a hard time concentrating on the festivities when he had some more serious problems on his mind.
"Mom said I'm having ice cream for dessert, but I'm having cupcakes for dessert," he told Montana Right Now.
When asked if that was bad, he said that it was, because cupcakes are the "wrong dessert."
Don't worry, his mom says Chase is getting both ice cream and cupcakes for his birthday.