BOZEMAN, Mont. - Cashman Nursery has a shortage of Fraser fir Christmas Trees this year but there is not a shortage of any local Montana trees.
Cashman has been selling Christmas trees in Bozeman for over 40 years and, owner Jerry Cashman said Fraser Fir Trees are always the most popular on their lot.
Back in 2011, there was a lack of Fraser fir trees planted across the country and, it takes 10 to 12 years for those trees to grow which has resulted in the current tree shortage.
Fraser fir trees are grown in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Idaho.
Cashman said the nursery has 250 fewer Fraser fir on their lot which, has caused them to increase the Fraser fir prices by $10.
Local trees prices at Cashman have only gone up by a dollar or two and, most Montana families this year said they will pay the extra amount.
"In fact, 40% of our customers prefer a traditional Charlie Brown Christmas tree one that they might have grown up with as a child and they go back to the same type of tree year after year," Cashman said.
Due to the tree shortage, Cashman sent a crew out Tuesday to cut down more local trees.
Cashman Nursery Christmas tree lot is on West Main across from Bozeman High School and they are open every day from 10 am-8 pm this season.
