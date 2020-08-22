BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Love INC’s free clothes closet giveaway starts 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Petra Academy.
With school starting back up across Montana, the nonprofit in Bozeman is giving away free clothes just in time for the school year and anyone else in need.
Gallatin County Love INC usually has their clothes closet ministry in Belgrade, but because of COVID-19 the access is very limited.
The giveaway at Petra Academy will be an open-air market, but masks will still be required.
Director of Community Growth CJ Moll said they have a trailer full of clothing they want to get rid of.
“I think this is an incredible blessing for us to be able to give people clothing before the school year especially in such a weird time,” said Moll. “It’s such a trying time with so many things weighing on people, this is something we can take off people’s minds that they can just get some clothing for their families.”
Moll said the nonprofit’s vision is to bring people from surviving to thriving with more than 25 years of being in Gallatin County and 49 partnering churches.
Petra Academy is located at 4720 Classical Way in Bozeman.
Clothes are plentiful for the nonprofit, but their personal care pantry is getting low on supplies. A link to help donate can be found here with the top five items they are in need of.
More information on Gallatin County Love INC can be found here.