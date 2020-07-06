Free COVID-19 testing at Bozeman’s Price Rite

BOZEMAN- In Montana’s hardest hit county, Gallatin County, COVID-19 numbers are steadily rising.
Price Rite Drug in Bozeman is providing a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center with no out-of-pocket costs.
Scheduling an appointment is all done online and can be completed through a hyperlink on Price Rite’s homepage or by simply going to https://doineedacovid19test.com/.
Testing at the pharmacy’s site follows the CDC Guidelines to determine who is eligible.
If you receive an appointment, it is important you print and bring your test voucher with you on the day of your test so the on-site workers can verify you making the screening as quick and easy as possible.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m unless otherwise posted on their website. On Monday July 6, 2020 it is noted that all appointment times have filled up.
Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle.
According to the website you will receive an email notification within 3-5 business days about your testing results. The email will ask you to return to their website to view and print your lab report.