Free flights sweepstakes for Bozeman area 2021 graduates

BELGRADE, Mont. – Pack your suitcases Bozeman area graduates because Avelo Airlines is awarding nearly two dozen 2021 grads with a pair of round-trip tickets to Greater Los Angeles to soak up some sun before heading into their next life adventure.
If you reside within 150 miles of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and are graduating or have graduated from one of the area’s high schools or colleges you can enter to win.
This includes Montana State University, Bozeman High School, anyone 18 or older graduating from high school, college, university, or trade school are all eligible to enter the giveaway.
Head of Communications Jim Olson said Avelo Airlines has seen an encouraging demand in their flights to and from BZN which began in April but this sweepstakes is for the 2021 grads.
“Well 2021 has been a really tough year for students, many have had to study remotely so we thought this would be a great way for us to use our wings for good and reward these graduates with some free flights,” Olson said.
The giveaway is part of a larger Avelo program that will give away 500 tickets to graduates across all 12 markets that Avelo serves with two round trip tickets to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) located in the heart of Los Angeles.
- Bay Area and Sonoma County, Calif.
- Bozeman, Mont.
- Eugene, Ore.
- Grand Junction, Colo.
- Humboldt County, Calif.
- Los Angeles, Calif.
- Medford, Ore.
- Pasco and Tri-Cities, Wash.
- Phoenix, Ariz.
- Redding, Calif.
- Redmond and Bend, Ore.
- Salt Lake City, Utah
A second entry can be earned increasing a graduate’s chances of being selected by posting a picture or video related to their graduation on Twitter or Instagram, and tagging @AveloAir and #AveloGradSweepstakes.
The entry deadline is July 20 and winners will be selected at random by Aug. 17.
Travel must be completed by December 31, 2021.
You can find all the details about the Avelo Airlines Grads-On-The-Go Sweepstakes here.