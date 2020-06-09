Free meals for kids available at sights across the Gallatin Valley

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Valley Food Bank is looking to help you out, right now.
The Gallatin Valley Food Bank’s Kids’ Summer Lunch Program begins June 15, 2020, and provides free meals for kids under the age of 18.
Parents and guardians will also be able to pick up on behalf of their children. There are no applications or proof of income requirements.
This year there will be three new Kids’ Summer Lunch sites in Bozeman providing grab and go snacks for breakfast and lunch.
Bozeman locations- Monday to Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Bozeman High School, Bozeman Public Library, Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Irving School, Story Mill Park, and Walton Homestead Park.
Kirk Park and Beall Park locations will also serve meals Monday to Friday but at different times.
Kirk Park will be helping families from 11:30-12:30 p.m. while Beall Park will run from 11:15 – 12:15 p.m.
A new location this year also providing meals Monday to Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. will be located at the MSU Family and Graduate Housing at the playground on the corner of West Garfield and Paisley Court.
West Yellowstone School will be servicing families June 1 with two days’ worth of Grab and Go meals provided Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
Three Forks School begins serving meals on June 1, 2020, Monday through Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m.
In Belgrade meals sites will now be operated by the Belgrade School District, with meal service starting June 8, 2020.
More information can be found here.