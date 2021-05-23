BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County and the City of Bozeman partnered to provide free wood mulch to residents.

This is the first year the city forestry division is offering this spring through fall program.

The free mulch location sites are at the Gallatin County Regional Park and the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Over the last year, the forestry division has maintained a lot of wood chips and stump grinding from removal.

Therefore, the forestry division thought it would be helpful to offer the leftover mulch to the community.

City of Bozeman Forestry Division Manager, Alex Nordquest explained the many benefits of using mulch, “The main thing we are trying to promote is to mulch your trees and other landscaping. Mulch helps cut the composition from growing grass for watering nutrients; it makes your water more efficient it helps protect trees from lower and string trimmer damage.”

People are encouraged to be good neighbors and only take as much mulch as they need.

The mulch will be available until September while supplies last.

More information on the free mulch can be found here.