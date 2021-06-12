LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Farm to School of Park County announced that starting June 14, students 18-years-old and younger can come to parks for free summer meals.

“Come for lunch, and stay for a free, fun activity!” Farm to School of Park County said.

Every week, Farm to School of Park County will be releasing the schedule for their activities.

The following is the schedule for the Farm to School lunches for June 14 through June 30, and July 6 through August 6:

11:15 am to 11:35 am at Katie Bonnel Park, Gallatin and N St.

11:40 am to 12:00 pm at Green Acres Park, Pine St. and Elm St.

12:10 pm to 12:30 pm at Mike Webb Park, Geyser and G St.

Meals will also be offered in partnership with the Livingston Food Resource Center from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Sacajawea Park, River Dr.