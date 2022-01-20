BOZEMAN, Mont. - Special Olympics Montana is asking people to, “Come out and get Freezin' for Reason” for their athletes.
Registration is open now for the President's Polar Plunge at Glen Lake Rotary Park in Bozeman on Feb. 19.
Funds support local Special Olympics Athletes, and even if you’re too chicken to take the plunge, you can still chip in.
To register or for more information, you can click here or go to the Special Olympics Montana website here.
There is a $125 minimum per plunger over 18-years-old. Youths 17-years-old and younger who are looking to take a swim have a $50 minimum.
Checks should be made out to Special Olympics Montana.
Registration check-in starts at 11:30 am at East Gallatin Recreation Area and continues until 12:30 pm.
For questions or if anyone is interested in volunteering, or if any businesses are interested in sponsoring this event, you are asked to please contact Shannon Noland at 406-564-2072 or snoland@somt.org.
