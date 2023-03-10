BOZEMAN, Mont. - Avalanche danger is considerable in parts of the Gallatin National Forest Friday.
The Southern Madison, Southern Gallatin, Lionhead Range and Cooke City areas are seeing considerable avalanche danger.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports avalanches may be able to be triggered from new and wind blown snow.
Recreationists are told to look out for and avoid steep slopes with thick, fresh drifts.
Avalanche danger is reportedly moderate in the Bridger Range, Northern Gallatin and Northern Madison areas.
You can check the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website for the latest information on avalanche danger in the forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.