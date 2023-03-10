Weather Alert

...Snow Squalls Possible this Afternoon... Bands of heavy snow and gusty winds, called snow squalls, will be possible between noon and 6PM today across Southwestern Montana as a strong cold front moves through the area. These snow squalls will have the potential to cause conditions to rapidly go from little or no snow with good visibility to near whiteout conditions, and may also cause a flash freeze on the roads. If you have plans to travel this afternoon, remain alert for any Snow Squall Warnings that may be issued, and be prepared to exit high speed roads before the snow squalls hit, as there is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall. For more information about snow squalls, please visit www.weather.gov/safety/winter-snow-squall.