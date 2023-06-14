Frozen strawberries sold at Walmart recalled

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Walmart brand Great Value frozen strawberries have been recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.
The recalled products include sliced strawberries, mixed fruit blend and antioxidant fruit blend, and they are sold at Walmart stores across the country, including Montana.
The Gallatin County Health Department said in a Facebook post Hepatitis A is a "contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the virus from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months."
