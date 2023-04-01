BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 47th Annual American Indian Council Powwow is underway at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
This year’s event is featuring a singing contest, gourd dance, a basketball tourney, 5K fun run and several dances.
The 5K fun run starts April 1 at 8:00 am, beginning and ending at American Indian Hall.
Dance categories include:
- Golden Age Men and Women (55+): All categories combined
- Adult Men and Women (18-54): Traditional, Fancy, Jingle, Grass and Chicken
- Teen Boys and Girls (13-17): Traditional, Fancy, Jingle and Grass
- Junior Boys and Girls (6-12): Traditional, Fancy, Jingle and Grass
- Tiny Tots (0-5) Paid Per Session: All categories combined
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.