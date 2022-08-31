DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River will have to find another spot as a full fishing closure is going into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
Due to severe drought conditions, the flow change to the Beaverhead River from Clark Canyon Dam are happening earlier than normal, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said.
Flow reduction, coupled with forecasted hot temperatures, are expected to cause excess stress to individual fish, which FWP says could adversely affect the fishery, prompting the full fishing closure.
The closure will be in effect for the entire Beaverhead River, from its confluence with the Big Hole River to Clark Canyon Dam.
It will remain in place until lifted by FWP when water temperatures moderate and angling pressure is not expected to cause undue stress to fish.
You can find a list of current restrictions statewide on FWP’s website here.
