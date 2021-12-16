Future growth, financial impacts of Bozeman FCS Semifinal Playoff game

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The possible growth and financial impacts of a nationally televised FCS Semifinal Playoff game in the Gallatin Valley has the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce optimistic.
With the Montana State Bobcats getting set to host a sold-out crowd, the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Daryl Schliem said the national exposure and excitement built up around town should cause a much-needed short term financial boost during the city’s “shoulder season.”
“My guess is that it will probably be somewhere between a $4.5- to $5-million-dollar weekend… if you sell out all your hotel rooms, your restaurants with people eating the night before, the day before, the day of and if they do stay one more night in your community, a lot of people forget about all of the goods and services bought for tailgating too.” Schliem said.
Bozeman’s “shoulder season” refers to the holiday time when students at Montana State University are wrapping up finals week and headed back home for break while Bridger Bowl waits to open on Dec. 21 due to a lack of snowfall.
“This just adds another element for those who may not be familiar with Bozeman to come here… and I think you have to look at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport with the ease of access to bring money into our community,” Schliem said.
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport already broken its 2019 record for most travelers in a calendar year in October showing how busy the greater Gallatin Valley has become, for better or for worse.
“I understand the pain from that side and yes things have changed from 1984, some for the good, some maybe not for the good but what the opportunities and the business community as a whole and I think even families that have grown up here, the safety factor and everything else, I think Bozeman has kept its charm,” Schliem said.
According to the Big Sky Multiple Listing Service Market Watch provided by the Gallatin Association of Realtors, the latest local market update report for Bozeman city limits in November saw the inventory of homes for sale down to 29 and they are only staying on the market for around 26 days.
Community organizations like the Human Resource Development Council finished building a “Housing First Village” of tiny homes along with rerouting Streamline bus services to build more affordable housing and addressing public transportation.
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley and Community Health Partners are finishing up a community development for affordable housing, childcare service and medical clinics for the growing region.
Schliem acknowledged the problems when it comes to the rapid growth of the area but said a nationally televised semifinal playoff game is more of a short-term boost when it comes to local businesses and organizations.