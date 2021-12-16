Future growth, financial impacts of Bozeman FCS Semifinal Playoff game

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&