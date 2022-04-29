ENNIS, Mont. - Parts of Ennis Fishing Access Site are reopened after being closed in December due to ice gorging in the Madison River.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says staff worked diligently to clear debris and repair roads damaged by the ice jams and flooding.
At this time, the main entrance road, parking area and boat ramp are now open, in addition to a few camping sites by the riverbank.
Until FWP staff can address hazard trees, the east loop road and east camping area are still closed but are expected to be open by May 4.
