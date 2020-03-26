ENNIS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is investigating a bull elk poaching that happened on the night of March 18 south of Ennis.
The elk was discovered the morning of March 19 about 50 yards west of US Highway 287 and about 20 miles south of Ennis, according to a release from FWP.
FWP says in the release the bull was decapitated with its remains left to rot.
FWP urges anyone with information about this wildlife violation or any other to report it to 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). They are offering a cash reward in return.