LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced that FWP-managed properties in Park County have entered Stage 2 fire restrictions.
FWP says the change is due to high fire danger and follows Stage-2 restrictions enacted recently by Park County.
These restrictions are also in place for the Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
Stage-2 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials.
Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.
Driving motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited.
FWP is also reminding people that fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.
The following are fishing access sites in Park County that are affected by the restrictions:
- Brogan’s Landing
- Carter’s Bridge
- Chicory
- Crystal Cross
- Dailey Lake
- Dan Bailey
- Emigrant
- Emigrant West
- Free River
- Grannis
- Grey Owl
- Highway 89 Bridge
- Loch Leven
- Mallard’s Rest
- Mayor’s Landing
- Pine Creek
- Point of Rocks
- Point of Rocks East
- Queen of the Waters
- Sheep Mountain
- Slip & Slide
- Springdale Bridge
- Sunny Brook Springs