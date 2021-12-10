BOZEMAN, Mont. - A chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt will be held for white-tailed deer on private and state-owned lands in several southwest-Montana hunting districts.
In a release, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says the goal of the hunt is to reduce white-tailed deer density to help slow the spread of CWD among whitetails and reduce the chance of CWD spreading to mule deer, elk and moose.
FWP also hopes to increase understanding of CWD distribution through continued testing of hunter-harvested deer.
The hunt will run from Dec. 11 through Feb. 15.
Several licenses will be valid in the hunt area, and each — including B licenses — will be valid for either-sex whitetail harvest, FWP says:
- Unused 2021 general deer license
- 003-00 white-tailed deer B license
- 399-00 white-tailed deer B license; this license will remain available for purchase throughout the hunt with a limit of five per hunter
- White-tailed deer B licenses from any other hunting district
This hunt is only valid on private and state-owned lands in the following deer/elk hunting districts:
- HD 320 – Those portions within the Jefferson River watershed. Portions within the Madison River watershed are excluded.
- HD 322
- HD 324
- HD 325 – Those portions within the Blacktail Deer Creek watershed. Portions within the Beaverhead River watershed south of Barretts are excluded.
- HD 326
- HD 329
- HD 330 – Those portions within the Ruby River watershed. Portions within the Madison River watershed are excluded.
- HD 331
- HD 340
Landowner permission is required before hunting. All other 2021 hunting regulations apply.