BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be offering a bear safety training course in Bozeman Tuesday, June 13.
The event will have bear displays, including grizzly bear and black bear full-body mounts, skulls, tracks, food storage options, bear spray holsters and a remote-controlled bear spray target.
At the workshop, attendees will learn about bear safety practices, bear biology and what to do when encountering a bear, according to the release from FWP.
The release from FWP said attendees will be able to participate in an inert bear spray in a simulated charging bear demonstration.
FWP will be giving out up to 30 cans of free bear spray to participants first-come, first-serve.
The event is Tuesday, June 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the south parking lot of FWP’s Bozeman office, 1400 S 19th Avenue. It is free and family-friendly.
FWP offers the following "bear aware" tips in their release for in the event of a bear encounter:
- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and be prepared to use it immediately.
- Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.
- Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.
- Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.
- Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.
- Don't approach a bear.
- Keep attractants secured and follow all food storage regulations.
