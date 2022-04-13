BELGRADE, Mont. - Information is being sought on a person of interest in an illegal baiting case at Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP)says wardens received a tip of an illegal bait pile at the site on Oct. 16.
Wardens confirmed the tip and found corn and apple piles at the site. According to FWP, state law (MCA 87-6-401) prohibits anyone from hunting or attempting to hunt game animals using bait.
Baiting includes the placing, exposing, depositing, distributing or scattering of food sources as a lure or attractant.
State law (MCA 87-6-216) also states that a person may not provide supplemental feed attractants to game animals or wild turkeys by purposely or knowingly providing supplemental feed attractants in a manner that results in an artificial concentration of game animals or wild turkeys that may potentially contribute to the transmission of disease or that constitutes a threat to public safety.
During an investigation, trail cameras caught photos of a man believed to be associated with the site, and the public is being asked to help identify the man.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
