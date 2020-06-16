BOZEMAN - Investigators say a bear may have potentially bit a woman who was camping in Beehive Basin near Big Sky.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the woman reported to them Friday she and one other person were woken up by a big animal pushing or "falling" on their tent on private property close to the Beehive Basin Trailhead Thursday morning. To frighten the animal away, she and the other camper shouted and kicked; however, the woman says the animal bit her leg from outside the tent and then went away. FWP says neither people saw the animal.
FWP says the woman was minorly injured and immediately seeked medical care.
FWP says the woman's description of the animal's actions and the makeup of the biting injury leads them to believe it was a bear.
FWP says they haven't dscovered bear tracks around the trailhead to verify if it was a black bear or a grizzly; however, the they say the bite appears to be from a full-grown bear.
According to FWP, the description of what happened shows the bear was acting out of curiosity, not aggression, and the bite was out of defense. FWP says the victim told them they had food securely packed away in their car, had no food in their tent and had on clean clothes.
FWP reminds the public to be bear aware, carry bear spray, avoid dead animal remains, stay with crowds and create noise when necessary. Also, they say adhere to the U.S. Forest Service's food storage rules and never come up to a bear, slowly step away. Slowly let the bear know of your existence if one comes up to your tent, FWP says, and fight back if one tries to come in.