UPDATE: Monday, July 24 at 7:54 a.m.
The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
A woman was killed in an encounter with a bear Saturday on the Buttermilk Trail near the town of West Yellowstone.
About 8 a.m. Saturday, game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were notified that a hiker had found a woman deceased on the trail, about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. FWP wardens and bear specialists, along with staff from other agencies, found that the woman had wounds consistent with a bear attack. They also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site. They did not see any bears or signs of a day bed or animal carcass during the investigation.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented an emergency closure of the area as a safety precaution. FWP bear specialists and game wardens notified residents and visitors nearby of the bear activity and the U.S. Forest Service closure. They then began conducting capture operations due to the incident’s proximity to residences, campgrounds and a high-use OHV trail system. No bears have been captured to date. FWP staff also searched the area from an aircraft and did not locate any bears.
The hiker was believed to be alone during the encounter, and no bear spray or firearms were found at the scene. The incident is still under joint investigation by FWP and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
FWP staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hiker who was killed.
FWP thanks the Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police Department, National Park Service, Hebgen Basin Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Fish and Game for their collaboration.
Be bear aware
Montana is bear country. Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year.
Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with such conflicts. Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:
- Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.
- Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.
- Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.
- Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.
- If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.
- Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.
- Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Management authority for grizzlies rests with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, Wildlife Services and Native American tribes. This collaboration happens through the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.
For more information and resources on bear safety, visit fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.
WEST YELLOWSTONE - The Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone has been closed after a woman was found deceased following an apparent bear encounter Saturday morning.
Grizzly bear tracks were confirmed by investigators and the Custer Gallatin National Forest has issued an emergency closure of the area, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The closure is 8 miles west of West Yellowstone and follows the Continental Divide Trail (Forest Service Trail #116) from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road (Forest Service Road #1703 and Road 484).
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared these bear aware tips:
- Carry and know how to use bear spray.
- Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.
- Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.
- Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.
- Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility are limited, to alert bears to your presence.
- Don't approach a bear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.