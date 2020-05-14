Gallatin City-County Board of Health moves to open gyms, museums, and theaters

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted to amend the local emergency rule to harmonize with Gov. Bullock’s revisions to Phase 1 reopening guidelines.
This allows for the reopening of gyms, museums, and theaters in Gallatin County starting May 15.
Some museums like The Museum of the Rockies posted to their Facebook that they are planning to open to the public on Wednesday, June 3.
Some of the guidelines for these businesses are listed below:
For Gyms:
· Only registered members can use the facility, no day passes or walk-ins.
· Facility must have a dedicated staff available during operating hours to wipe down frequently touched areas on a regular basis and monitor facility’s zones to ensure that users are wiping down equipment properly.
· Masks should be worn by all staff.
· Masks are encouraged to be worn by guests when possible.
For Pools:
· Pool classes may continue; if:
o All social distancing requirements must be observed during class; and
o Any equipment used can be easily cleaned and disinfected between users.
· No congregating in waiting areas; patrons must adhere to procedures and processes implemented by facilities to ensure appropriately spaced lines and social distancing
· 6-foot spacing between unassociated members must be maintained (i.e. not family members) in the pool whenever practical.
· 6-foot spacing must be maintained between groups of no more than 10 (i.e. family groups and unrelated individuals must maintain 6-foot separation) in the pool.
For Theaters and Museums:
· Maximum number of attendees is 50 percent of normal capacity while maintaining 6 feet between non-family member groups.
· Provide hand sanitizer or hand washing stations throughout the venue whenever possible.
· Provide clear plastic shielding between workers and attendees whenever possible, such as event cashiers and food vendors.
·Gift shops must limit entry to 50% capacity and clean commonly touched surfaces frequently.
You can read the full list by following this link.