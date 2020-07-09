Gallatin City-County Board of Health to hold special meeting July 14

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 KTS CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED. UNTIL 845 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 737 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 16 MILES WEST OF DIVIDE LAKE, OR 18 MILES NORTH OF HENRYS LAKE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... YELLOWSTONE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 7 AND 10, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 31 AND 38. HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 22, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 7 AND 15. OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.