Gallatin City-County Board of Health to hold special meeting July 14

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Board of Health announced it will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 14, to consider two measures designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Board says two emergency health rules will be considered at the meeting. One would require use of face coverings by most people within most indoor public settings, and the other would be an extension of the Board's rule which requires people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation until they are no longer contagious.
“The intention of the face coverings rule is to allow the Board to consider all options to slow the spread of the disease and to keep businesses open and the economy moving,” said Matt Kelley, MPH, Health Officer for Gallatin County. “We are seeing rising case numbers every day and these measures are our best options to slow spread without closing businesses or issuing stay-at-home orders.”
The meeting is set for 7 a.m. at The Commons at Baxter and Love, located at 1794 Baxter Ln. East in Bozeman. For more information on the meeting and the proposed emergency rules, click here.