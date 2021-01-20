BOZEMAN, Mont.- The Gallatin City-County Health Board reached decisions on all but one of their regular agenda items related to COVID-19 and emergency local health rules in just under five hours during their Wednesday morning meeting.
The first item on the regular agenda included discussion on an order from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen to dismiss their case against the Rocking R Bar for violating a 10 p.m. local closing time mandate.
The board voted 7-1 in favor of Health Officer Matt Kelley’s refusal to dismiss the case and directed County Attorney Marty Lambert to continue the lawsuit with Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner the lone vote against.
Skinner referenced his role as a county commissioner and stated that if damages are sought in the case they would likely come out of the county’s general fund or raise the county’s insurance rates.
Another 7-1 vote with Skinner in opposition extended the countywide mask mandate for COVID-19 prevention for ninety days expiring on April 20.
After a long public discussion and debate on a motion to amend, the Gallatin City-County Health Board decided they will come back to extending and amending Phase Two of the Phased Reopening on Feb. 4 when the local emergency health rule expires.
Much of the discussion involved specifically amending the closing mandate from 10 p.m. to midnight. Despite changes in the statewide directive from Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 13, Gallatin County's local emergency rule remains in effect until Feb. 4, 2021, unless extended or rescinded by the board.
A few board members asked that they wait for more COVID-19 data and epidemiology to come out between today and their next meeting in February as Montana State University students will be back on campus for two more weeks and the change to more in-person learning for Bozeman Public Schools could also change COVID-19 numbers in the county.
The health board voted unanimously in favor of extending the local emergency health rule for COVID-19 for quarantine and isolation for ninety days expiring on April 20.
Another unanimous vote was in favor of amending and extending the local emergency health rule for visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities during COVID-19.
The amendment states if there has been a recent case of COVID-19 within the nursing home or assisted living facility, visitation will be suspended until there have been no new, onset COVID cases for 14 days rather than the previous 28 days.
If a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, visitation must be suspended until all residents and staff test negative for COVID-19 for a period of 14 days instead of the 28 days as well.
