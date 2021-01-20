Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher and Gallatin. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest during the late afternoon through early evening on Thursday. Snow may melt and refreeze on roadways, which may cause icy spots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&