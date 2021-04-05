BOZEMAN, Mont. -The Gallatin City-County Health Board hosted a virtually meeting Monday to discuss the current emergency health orders.
The Health Board voted to extend the county's face mask mandate into May to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said, "We are currently seeing more cases in Gallatin County than any other county in Montana."
There were nearly 300 active cases reported in Gallatin County Monday.
During the meeting, the board voted to keep the current rules related to visitation at long-term care facilities and mandatory quarantine and isolation for those infected with or exposed to COVID-19.
The board also voted to revise the phase two reopening guidelines for indoor groups gathering at bars and restaurants.
Now the table capacity increased to eight people rather than six, and people can be seated from 6 to 3 feet apart.
The mask mandate expires on May 27 and, the reopening guidelines expire on May 10.
Kelley said the board is planning to meet in early May to reconsider the mask mandate and the reopening guidelines.