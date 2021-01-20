Gallatin City-County Health Board to discuss extensions of COVID-19 rules

BOZEMAN, Mont.- The Gallatin City-County Health Board is scheduled to meet Jan. 20, 2021, at 7 a.m. to decide whether to extend and amend local emergency health rules aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19.
According to the board of health agenda, they will have discussion on the Montana Attorney General direction to the Gallatin County Attorney to dismiss the Rocking R Bar case as well as discussion and decision on extension and amendment of emergency local health rules on….
- Cloth face coverings for COVID-19 prevention
- COVID-19 for phase two of the phased reopening
- COVID-19 for quarantine and isolation
- Visitation at nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and senior and living facilities
The board will listen to public comment and review scientific and epidemiological data before voting on each of the rules and on the lawsuit.
The countywide mask rule expires Jan. 20, and the board will decide whether to extend it 90 days until April 20.
On Friday Jan. 15, Health Officer Matt Kelley said he stands by the current rules and would not adhere to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s directive but was encouraged that Gov. Greg Gianforte acknowledged the local boards of health role in dealing with the pandemic.
“I work for the board of health and the people of Gallatin County, not the attorney general so we’re focused on getting the vaccine administered and limiting the spread of the virus that continues to cause hospitalizations and deaths here in Gallatin County, in our community and throughout the state,” Kelley said.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 for Gallatin County can be found here.
To register as an attendee ahead of the meeting follow this link: http://bit.ly/3oJz7AB. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the webinar.
Join by phone, call 699-900-6833 or 253-215-8782 and enter the Webinar ID: 992 6945 3578.
To submit public comment online or for more information on the meeting, visit healthygallatin.org