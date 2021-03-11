Gallatin City-County Health Board to meet on loosening restrictions on gatherings

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The local emergency COVID-19 rules in Gallatin County regarding gatherings will be reviewed at a special meeting at 1 p.m. on March 12.
Currently the Phase Two rules on gatherings only allow 25 people regardless of the ability to physically distance both inside and outside.
Under the new draft rule, outdoor events of up to 250 people would be allowed while indoor events would only allow up to 150 people both with certain physical distancing measures in place.
The physical distancing specifications in the rule include requirements that participants at indoor events with more than 50 people be seated at tables that are at least six feet apart with no more than six people per table.
Outdoor venues with more than 50 people would be required to organize the event to maintain six feet between individuals and family/household groups.
The rule would not allow events like dances that encourage "unpredictable social interactions" that do not allow six feet of distancing between participants.
Exemptions to the group size limitation for churches, schools, organized youth events as well as restaurants, gyms, and other food services establishments are subject to existing 50% capacity requirements.
The draft rule also allows an exemption for museums, sit-down theaters, and outdoor competition venues with established seating arrangements that adhere to physical distancing.
The health board meeting is at 1 p.m. on March 12 over Zoom and will accept public comment on group size limits via email to BOHPublichComment@gallatin.mt.gov until 4 p.m. on March 11.
To participate you must register here.
The most accurate source of information on COVID-19 in Gallatin County can be found here.