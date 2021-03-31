BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, Matt Kelley, announced he is stepping down as Health Officer.
Kelley has accepted a new position as the first chief executive officer of the Montana Public Health Institute according to a release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
At this time, Kelley plans to continue working full-time in his current position until sometime in June in order to lead the department in its pandemic response and to assist in a search for the county’s next health officer.
The Board of Health will immediately begin the search for Kelley’s successor chair of Gallatin City-County Board of Health, Becky Franks, said.
“As challenging and trying as the pandemic has been, I love being health officer in Gallatin County and leaving will be very difficult,” Kelley said. “This new role allows me to continue working throughout Montana to improve the health and quality of life for all Montanans. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a new organization to serve the state that I love.”
According to the release, Kelley said leaving the health department was an especially difficult decision, but, that the new position will allow him to work with public health colleagues and communities all across the state in new ways.
From the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s release:
Kelley became health officer in Gallatin County 11 years ago and has helped guide GCCHD to assemble and grow a highly qualified staff, develop financial resources and community partnerships necessary to serve a rapidly growing county, and address major public health challenges, such as COVID-19.
Kelley holds an undergraduate degree from Drake University in journalism and a master’s in public health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Mr. Kelley’s past work includes: working on Capitol Hill as a newspaper reporter; service as a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa where he worked on health and clean water projects; and working on health and mental health policy and programming within the Executive Office of the Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Kelley said he will use those experiences at MTPHI to strengthen and support public health systems throughout Montana.
You can read the full release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department here.