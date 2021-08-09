BOZEMAN, Mont. - Multiple immunization clinics will be held by the Gallatin City-County Health Department for children entering kindergarten through 12th grade in need of vaccine updates.
Walk-in immunization clinics will be held on the following days:
- Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Monday, August 23, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The health department says you must bring the child’s vaccination card, insurance card, a completed vaccine consent form for each child and a completed COVID-19 consent form if applicable.
Children with no insurance, or whose insurance does not cover vaccines qualify for coverage under the Vaccines for Children Program.
Kids ages 12 and older as well as their parents can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.
The health department says they charge an administration fee of $21 per shot, and that there is a sliding fee scale that could reduce charges. There is no charge at this time for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Everyone two years or older are asked to wear a mask while inside the health department building. If you do not have one, one will be provided for you.
If you or a family member are sick you are asked to not come to the clinic.
“Staying up to date on all recommended childhood immunizations is a vital part of a child’s overall wellness, growth, and development,” the health department said in a release. “The COVID-19 vaccine is one important part of keeping children healthy. We encourage all eligible children 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please continue to follow critical public health guidance such as wearing a mask while in indoor public places regardless of your vaccination status, maintain social distance, wash your hands, and stay home when sick.”
For more information about the back-to-school immunization clinics, you can visit healthygallatin.org or call at 406-582-3100.