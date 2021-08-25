BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is making health officials in Gallatin County optimistic for an uptick in vaccine distribution.
In a statement received via email by Gallatin County Health Officer Lori Christenson, she said those who might be hesitant in getting the COVID-19 vaccine before full approval from the FDA should sign up for an appointment.
“For full approval of a new drug, the FDA requires extensive data on safety and effectiveness, inspection of manufacturing facilities, and a comprehensive review of all clinical and ‘real-world’ use,” Christenson said. “With the FDA granting full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, our community can be even more confident that the COVID-19 vaccines work and are safe. If you have been waiting for the full FDA approval to get vaccinated, it’s time to schedule your appointment.”
In the latest weekly update for vaccine distribution in Gallatin County, more than 1,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses were distributed out bringing the total doses administered to 118,816 total with 56,525 people fully vaccinated (57% of the eligible population.
Here is the weekly update for vaccine distribution for Gallatin County.
“While it’s hard to definitively connect an increase in vaccine administration locally to this approval, we do anticipate this decision could ease some concerns and help improve confidence in the vaccine’s safety,” Christenson said.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department has set up mobile clinics across the county including open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug, 25 where they are giving out all three vaccine options.
COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County remain high, and hospitalizations are on the rise.
Along with the mobile clinics, Montana State University is welcoming students back to campus throughout the week of the fall semester and have tents in front of the student health center where students, faculty and staff can walk up and get a dose of the vaccine.
MSU VP of Communications Tracy Ellig said more than 2,000 students have entered their vaccine sweepstakes and hopes more will get the shot and continue to sign up.
Right now, the health department is also able to provide COVID-19 additional doses to people who are immunocompromised.
