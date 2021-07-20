Gallatin City-County Health Department starts mobile vaccine sites at summer events

One mobile clinic will be at the Big Sky County State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds from July 21-25.

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is looking to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine easier by setting up mobile vaccine clinics where some summer events are taking place.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Gallatin County 

  • July 20, Sourdough Trailhead from 4-6 p.m. 
  • July 21, Manhattan Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m.
  • July 21-24, Big Sky Country State Fair from 10-8 p.m.
  • July 22, Music on Main & Music in the Mountains from 6-8 p.m. 
  • July 25, Big Sky Country State Fair from 10-7 p.m.

According to the Department of Human Health and Public Services Gallatin County only reports a 1% increase in people with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from June 28 to July 9.

According to the July 16 Gallatin County Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report, Gallatin County reported a 7-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents at 4.2 cases per 100,000 on July 15 which was up 2.0 cases from a week ago.

As of July 16 there was a total of 24 active COVID-19 cases, up from 13 on July 8.

