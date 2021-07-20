Gallatin City-County Health Department starts mobile vaccine sites at summer events

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is looking to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine easier by setting up mobile vaccine clinics where some summer events are taking place.
Don't miss your chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine this week in Gallatin County! Mobile clinics from @BestPracticeMed as well as @BozemanHealth HealthCare Connections will be parked at 5 different locations this week. Find the details on our website: https://t.co/xNklCHgfnr pic.twitter.com/E7HQ2RFmwl— Gallatin Health Department (@GallatinHealth) July 19, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Gallatin County
- July 20, Sourdough Trailhead from 4-6 p.m.
- July 21, Manhattan Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m.
- July 21-24, Big Sky Country State Fair from 10-8 p.m.
- July 22, Music on Main & Music in the Mountains from 6-8 p.m.
- July 25, Big Sky Country State Fair from 10-7 p.m.
According to the Department of Human Health and Public Services Gallatin County only reports a 1% increase in people with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from June 28 to July 9.
According to the July 16 Gallatin County Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report, Gallatin County reported a 7-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents at 4.2 cases per 100,000 on July 15 which was up 2.0 cases from a week ago.
As of July 16 there was a total of 24 active COVID-19 cases, up from 13 on July 8.