BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Health Department says it wasn't contacted by organizers of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Belgrade on Monday.
Pence came to the Treasure State to campaign for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, as well as U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is running for governor, and state auditor Matt Rosendale, who is running for Montana's only U.S. House seat.
The following is a letter sent on Friday from Health Officer Matt Kelley to members of Steve Daines' team:
Hello John, Julia, and Danielle –
As Health Officer in Gallatin County, it came to my attention late this week that your organization may be planning or helping to plan a sizeable event on Monday in Gallatin County. I am hoping that one or more of you can help me get the attached letter and attachments to those who are planning that event.
My goal with this correspondence is to work proactively with organizers to help them run an event that is as safe as possible and in harmony with the various local health rules and statewide directives designed to keep Montanans as safe as possible during the pandemic.
I am not sure to whom to send this correspondence, but I recalled John’s email below from July in which the senator urges Montana to mask up. In that spirit, I am hopeful that the event next week will provide adequate space and a manageable crowd size for social distancing and widespread use of face coverings to protect those in attendance and our community. The guidance provided is consistent with guidance we have been providing many organizations these past few months as they work to manage and alter events in ways that protect those we all serve.
Thank you for your work in this area.
Best regards,
-Matt
Kelley says as of Monday morning, the health department had not heard back from Daines' team or other event organizers.
