BOZEMAN - Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley sent a statement Wednesday in response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s newest directive.
The following is the statement from Kelly sent in a release:
“On a day when we are announcing two additional COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County, it is important to remember that in Montana, local boards of health have a duty under state law to take actions to protect the public health in their community. In Gallatin County, the board of health has passed an emergency rule related to hours of operation and capacity limits for certain businesses, including bars, restaurants, and gyms. The bottom line is that board’s actions remain in effect in Gallatin County. That means the rules related to bars, casinos, restaurants, distilleries, and breweries closing at 10 pm, capacity limits for certain businesses, and limits on group size to 25 or less do not change with the governor’s announcement.
We expect businesses and individuals to continue to comply with these rules. This disease remains dangerous and the Board will continue to use the best scientific evidence and epidemiological data available to take actions to reduce spread of this dangerous disease.”