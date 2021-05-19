BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin City-County Health Board received 13 applications for their health officer position and narrowed the list to three to be interviewed in an upcoming public forum.

The forum will be virtual and open to all starting at 6 p.m. on May 20 to provide transparency in the process and allow the public to weigh in on the selection.

You can register as an attendee for the virtual Zoom meeting here and verbal public comments are not permitted during the interview time. More ways to tune in to the meeting can be found here.

The interviews will be recorded and posted online for public viewing and public comments regarding the interviews will be collected via email as well.

You can submit public comment regarding the interview to BOHPublicComment@gallatin.mt.gov and comments will be collected until Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The three finalists bio’s from the City-County Health Department:

Leslie Carroll, Ph.D., MPH, is the Director of the Center for Community Health at the Tulsa-City County Health Department. Previously, she was the Resource Development Coordinator, where she started the nonprofit arm to the health department leveraging resources and was awarded over $5 million in grants within five years. Leslie also led her organization’s Community Health Improvement Plan and co-led the Accreditation Committee. In the academic setting, she was the Sponsored Projects Coordinator for NIH-funded Tribal Health and Resilience in Vulnerable Environment study at the University of Oklahoma. This study assessed the food and physical activity environments in two tribal nations. Before this position, she was the Senior Project Manager at the University of Tulsa, where she led a site for NIH-funded Infant Development Environment and Lifestyle study. This longitudinal study examined the developmental and cognitive effects of methamphetamine exposure in utero. Ms. Carroll has over 11 years of experience in research and 8 years in community organizing. Academically, she earned her BS in Psychology at Texas Christian University, a Master’s and doctoral degree in Public Health and Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Oklahoma.

Lori Christenson, MPH, RS is currently the Director of Environmental Health Services at Gallatin City-County Health Department in Bozeman Montana. Lori has over 12 years’ experience in Public Health, 7 of those at GCCHD, and has extensive experience in program and prevention management, community leadership and engagement, and emergency preparedness. Prior to joining the Health Department, she worked to address social determinants of health as manager of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, helping to expand and strengthen programs to address hunger among seniors, children, and others in need. Lori has successfully led quality improvement projects and performance management activities that have resulted in significant process and programmatic improvements. She has extensive experience in community enhancement through the development and facilitation of community coalitions. Lori has managed grants, designed and implemented outreach and mass media campaigns for cancer and tobacco prevention. Lori has taken on leadership roles in the COVID19 pandemic response, using her skills to serve as the Public Information Officer at the start of the pandemic, managed reopening efforts during the pandemic and is currently serving as Planning Section Chief for the Gallatin County COVID19 response. Academically she earned her master’s degree in public health through New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and a BS in Resource Conservation through University of Montana, and is also a State of Montana registered sanitarian.

Junie Delizo, MD, MPH is currently in a contracted position as the Epidemiology Team Unit Lead at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Junie has had over 17 years of experience having been the Director of Emergency Preparedness/Public Health in a full service nationally accredited county health department near New York City and has extensive experience in epidemiology, public health preparedness, disease outbreak, crisis management and program administration, including fiscal and personnel management. He also has experience in strategic planning, continuous quality improvement, and community health assessment. Academically he holds a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, a doctorate of medicine through Saint Louis University College of Medicine, and was a practicing physician in Baguio City, IT though not currently practicing in the USA.

Following the meeting, the board of health’s interview committee will decide on a recommendation of a candidate. If there is a recommendation in time, it will be taken up by the entire board of health at the next regular meeting on May 27.

The plan is subject to change due to new laws passed by the Montana Legislature and signed by the Gov. Greg Gianforte, but the board will make its recommendation on a finalist, who would then be sent on to both the Bozeman City Commission and the Gallatin County Commission for final decisions.

There is no exact timeline on when the next permanent health officer will be chosen. Current Health Officer Matt Kelley’s last day is June 6 and Lori Christenson will serve as interim health officer starting June 7 until the permanent replacement is chosen.

