BOZEMAN - Just minutes after Montana Governor Steve Bullock discussed plans to reopen the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Gallatin City-County Health Department held a briefing to discuss county planning for reopening.
Health Officer Matt Kelley stressed that reopening will not be as simple as flipping a switch to get everything back to normal. Instead he compared it to a dial as the county works to reopen the economy in phases.
Kelley said the county is using both state and federal guidelines in its planning process. He emphasized the health department has been planning for some time; there has been a recovery team in place for several weeks.
Montana's statewide stay-at-home directives and mandates for bars, restaurants, and casinos expire next Friday, April 24. Governor Bullock said if the state meets certain criteria by then, then he may move forward with a phased reopening of the state.
Those same criteria were echoed by Kelly. They include: A sustained decrease in the number of positive cases for 14 days, the capacity of healthcare facilities to safely treat all patients, the ability to test everyone who needs to be tested, and the capacity to identify and maintain contact with those who've been in contact with people who test positive.
Kelly said the Gallatin City-County Health Department will follow the same playbook as the federal and state government.
Right now, the health department is working with business owners to help them identify what steps to take to safely reopen.
Kelly said as the county moves forward with reopening, it's imperative that residents continue to maintain social distancing and other CDC guideline both now and when things begin to reopen.