GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 says they are experiencing issues receiving calls to dispatchers.
While there is not a complete outage, many calls are reportedly not going through and callers may get a busy signal when they dial 911.
If you receive a busy signal, you are encouraged to continue to call or utilize text to 911.
To text dispatchers, you must create a new text message, enter “911” in the “To” field (no dashes are necessary), then, text the location of the emergency (including city/name of business/park/fishing access/trailhead/interstate/highway/mile marker, etc.) the nature of the emergency and your name.
There are also reports that this is happening in other area counties.
Gallatin County 911 is working to get the issues resolved as quickly as possible, but they thank everyone for their patience.