BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell has filed to withdraw a notice that sought the death penalty in a case involving the homicide of a 12-year-old boy.
Patricia Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of partner or family member, all felonies, related to the death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone in 2020.
Cromwell says that, after consulting with law enforcement, the victim’s mother and the Attorney General Prosecution Services Bureau, they have decided to withdraw the death penalty designation.
“My heart goes out to Alex’s mom and brother. As a parent, I cannot think of anything worse in life than losing your child in the manner inflicted on Alex. There’s nothing worse that could have happened to him. It is critical that we move this case forward to seek justice for Alex in a way that will put an end to this years-long litigation and will provide closure to the family and law enforcement,” Cromwell said.
Batts’ jury trial is scheduled for July 10 through August 4, 2023.
Two other people have been charged and pleaded guilty in connection with the case.
James Sasser Jr., 49, who was sentenced to 100 years for the homicide charge and 10 years each for the child endangerment and tampering charges.
James Sasser III pled guilty to felony deliberate homicide and, in October 2020, was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections until he is 18 years old.
“Death penalty factors increase the time and cost of administering justice. We can secure justice for Alex through a sentence that includes life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. And the millions in taxpayer dollars that would have been used on the death penalty case can be redirected toward crime prevention and response so that what happened to Alex never happens to another child in our county,” Cromwell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.