Gallatin Co. authorities rescue 2 women injured from ATV incident

BOZEMAN - Two woman were reportedly injured after their ATVs went off the road, one falling down an embankment Wednesday near Bozeman.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to the incident around 3:15 p.m. on Olsen Creek Road. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook one of the women fell 20 to 30-feet down a steep embankment undergoing a leg injury.
GSCO says SAR volunteers got the woman back up using ropes and a litter, and an ambulance brought the women to Bozeman Health Hospital.
GSCO says the two women were wearing helmets that protected them against more serious injuries.