BELGRADE - Gallatin County crews responded to a report of a driver who was unable to remain on the road because of wet, slippery mud conditions on Foster Creek Road Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook the driver had two female passengers in the vehicle, and two of the people had medical needs. However they were able to stay warm inside the vehicle.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue arrived with ATVs and brought all three people onto the paved road, later a deputy drove them home, according to GCSO.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin alerts people to not drive on a recently wet road when there is a "impassable when wet sign".