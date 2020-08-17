Gallatin Co. crews respond to 2 mountain biking incidents Saturday

GALLATIN CO., Mont. - Gallatin County authorities responded to two mountain bike incidents Saturday afternoon.
Gallatin County 911 received a report of an unconscious mountain biker on the Mystic Lake Trail around 3:05 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
GCSO says the man was biking down the trail with a friend, lost control and crashed. The friend swiftly and safely took him down the trail.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), American Medical Response and Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue teams responded to the incident.
GCSO says the man was wearing a helmet but had difficulty answering questions and was unaware of his surroundings. GCSO says the man was eventually able to get his bearings back and started properly responding. His family brought him to the hospital with minor injuries.
Gallatin County 911 received a second mountain biking incident report Saturday around 4:44 p.m. A 36-year-old man was reportedly injured while mountain biking on the mountain to the Meadow trail in Big Sky.
GCSO says in the Facebook post the man underwent shoulder and neck injuries while several miles back on technical trails. GCSAR at Big Sky and the Big Sky Fire Department located and rescued the man. Crews took him to an ambulance. He was evaluated and taken to a hospital.