BOZEMAN, Mont. - Following a recent burn ban, Gallatin County properties managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks entered Stage II fire restrictions Monday.
Under the restrictions, all campfires are banned and smoking is allowed only in vehicles or areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of all flammable materials. Driving motorized vehicles off designated roadways and trails is also prohibited.
Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.
As always, fireworks are prohibited at FWP sites.
Affected FWP sites in the county include: Axtell Bridge, Black's Ford, Cameron Bridge, Cherry River, Cobblestone, Drouillard, Erwin Bridge, Fairweather, Four Corners, Gallatin Forks, Greycliff, Kirk Wildlife Refuge, Milwaukee, Shed’s Bridge, and Williams’ Bridge fishing access sites, Madison Buffalo Jump and Missouri Headwaters state parks and Gallatin Wildlife Management Area.
For more information on Montana fire restrictions, you can visit mtfireinfo.org.