BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials are meeting to discuss the recent March 18 mandated closure modifications and examine the possibility of prolonging the order until April 17.
Below is a release from Gallatin City-County Health Department regarding the meeting:
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, 7 AM, March 26, 2020. They will review proposed revisions of the emergency rule that was created on March 18, 2020 and consider extending the rule to April 17, 2020.
The Board will consider making provisions to bring the current emergency rule into harmony with Governor Steve Bullock’s directive on March 20, 2020. In addition, the Board will consider:
● Adding restrictions prohibiting operation of personal care establishments such as salons, nail studios, barbershops, tanning salons, beauty parlors, and body art establishments (like tattoo and piercing parlors)
● Adding restrictions on regular services or other routine gatherings at houses of worship unless the purpose of the gathering is related to assisting in the response, such as the provision of day care services.
The Board of Health will accept public comment in writing until 4:00 PM today via email at hs@gallatin.mt.gov. Due to social distancing requirements, the Board is encouraging the public to submit comments through email and view the meeting by streaming it online.
The meeting will take place at the Gallatin County Courthouse Community Room, 311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman. The meeting will begin at 7 AM and will be streamed online at https://www.healthygallatin.org/about-us/minute-meetings-agendas/.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.
The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.