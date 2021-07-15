Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND POTENTIAL DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * LIGHTNING...Some storms could produce frequent lightning strikes. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered wet and dry. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&