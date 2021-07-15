BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dog was reportedly tied to a bumper and dragged behind a vehicle for more than a half mile.
The call came in on July 6, after someone saw the dog being dragged down Jackrabbit Lane before the dog's collar came apart.
Deputies found the dog, Marley, in a ditch on the side of the road. "As the deputies approached, Marley lifted its head and showed a strong will to live," said a release from the Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office.
Marley was taken for emergency vet care and is expected to make a full recovery, though the extent of the dog's injuries are extreme and Marley will need care for quite some time. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Marley's vet care.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation of the incident.