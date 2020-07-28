GALLATIN CO. - Gallatin County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death in the county Tuesday.
According to a release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, a county resident in his 50s with underlying conditions died July 7. GCCHD says the man was found unresponsive at his residence.
“We send our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Matt Kelley said in the release. “We ask that Gallatin County citizens continue taking measures and following guidelines to keep our community safe. The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community. We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our most vulnerable neighbors.”
GCCHD says this marks the second COVID-19 death in the county.