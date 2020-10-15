GALLATIN Co., Mont. - Gallatin County health officials are reporting the fifth COVID-19 death in the county Thursday.
A release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department says a woman in her 90s died at her home at a long-term care facility earlier in October. The GCCHD says they obtained her official death certificate this week.
“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease and we send our condolences to family and friends,” Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, said in the release. “We will continue to work to prevent additional illness and deaths and we ask that all Gallatin County citizens continue to take this seriously and take steps to keep our community safe. We need everyone to take measures to help us slow transmission.”
GCCHD will not share any additional information out of respect for the family.